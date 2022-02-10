American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. 276,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Mizuho cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,481. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

