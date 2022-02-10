American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

