AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS.

AMERCO stock traded down $20.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $598.39. 4,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $491.90 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $676.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.06.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

