AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS.
AMERCO stock traded down $20.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $598.39. 4,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $491.90 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $676.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.06.
In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.