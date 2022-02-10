Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $19.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

