Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $236.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,218. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.