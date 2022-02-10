Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

