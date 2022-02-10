Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $49,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $18,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 214.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $25,555,795 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.19. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $198.24 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.