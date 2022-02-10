Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average is $252.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,774 shares of company stock worth $117,072,416. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.