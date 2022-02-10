Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE MO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 183,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,406. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

