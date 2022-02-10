Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Up 4.3%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.15. Approximately 2,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 337,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

