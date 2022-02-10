Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,300 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $160,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

