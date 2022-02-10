Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,730 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

