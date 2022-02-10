Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Lifted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $533.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $571.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.