Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. Alico has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alico will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Grain Co. increased its position in shares of Alico by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alico by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth $6,391,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 829.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alico (ALCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.