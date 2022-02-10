Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.34

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.34 and traded as high as C$18.83. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.70, with a volume of 178,146 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AD.UN shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$833.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.