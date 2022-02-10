Aion 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.82 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $55.82 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.04 or 1.00132147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00258100 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00326506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00155423 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.