AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 801,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,235,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

