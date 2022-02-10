AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 801,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,235,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.39.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
