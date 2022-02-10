Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.14% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.09.

AEM stock traded down C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.97. 669,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,684. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$93.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

