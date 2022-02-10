Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

