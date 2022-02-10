AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $109.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.50 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 170,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,445. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $142.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,037.48 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

