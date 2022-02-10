Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 296,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,981,250 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.86) to €5.00 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 260.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 374.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

