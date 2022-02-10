AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 209,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.