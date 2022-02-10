Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

