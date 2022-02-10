Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POSH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,594,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,843,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

