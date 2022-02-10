Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,685 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period.
Shares of RFM stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $24.77.
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
