Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $219,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,278,000 after acquiring an additional 145,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.