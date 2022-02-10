Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,564 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 50.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CENX stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.60.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

