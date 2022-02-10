Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is Towle & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Towle & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the quarter. Adient comprises about 4.9% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Towle & Co. owned 1.00% of Adient worth $39,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

NYSE ADNT traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

