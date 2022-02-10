AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 3.11% of AdaptHealth worth $94,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

