Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.50. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

