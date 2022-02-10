Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.71.

ATVI stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

