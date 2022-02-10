ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ACoconut has a market cap of $403,226.04 and approximately $38,641.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 239.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

