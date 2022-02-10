ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Reaches $383,620.63

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $383,620.63 and approximately $40,983.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

