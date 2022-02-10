Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.25 at Scotiabank

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

