Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $484.95 million, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter valued at $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

