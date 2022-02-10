A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

AOS traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 727,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

