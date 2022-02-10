A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Shares of AMRK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.90. 6,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $850.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $330,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
