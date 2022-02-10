$92.79 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $92.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.60 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $372.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $372.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $385.03 million, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $387.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 189,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $854.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. State Street Corp raised its position in Carriage Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Carriage Services by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.