$876.01 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $876.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $833.46 million and the highest is $934.53 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $784.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.14.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $57,969,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $172.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.62.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

