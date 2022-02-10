$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,420. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.