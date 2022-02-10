$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce $82.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,420. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.