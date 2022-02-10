7,743,458 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,743,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,845,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 4.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.
HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.
NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 739,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,908,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
