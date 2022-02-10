7,402 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EGRX stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $605.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

