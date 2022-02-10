$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

LIFE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 101,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,436. The firm has a market cap of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.52. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

