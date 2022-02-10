683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 668,098 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 2,004.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the period. Galapagos makes up about 1.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 234,205 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
