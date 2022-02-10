683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 198,940 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 998,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,940 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTWN stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

