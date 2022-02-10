683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.41 Million Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3,454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,280 shares of company stock worth $17,922,087. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 2.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

