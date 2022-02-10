683 Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,909 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at about $5,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 240,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 166.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 199,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACET shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACET stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 5,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

