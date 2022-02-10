683 Capital Management LLC Buys 50,304 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of PROG worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 5,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,361. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

