683 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,951 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 3.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $83,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,345,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,625 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,257,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,894. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

