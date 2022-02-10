67,775 Shares in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.25% of GigInternational1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIW. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

GIW stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

